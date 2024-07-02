Left Menu

Wimbledon Drama: Murray's Heartbreaking Exit and Rybakina's Dominance

The second day at the Wimbledon Championships saw former champion Elena Rybakina overpowering Romanian Elena-Gabriela Ruse. Rain briefly halted play, but action resumed. Jessica Pegula defeated Ashlyn Krueger, and Andy Murray withdrew from singles due to a back injury, marking the end of his singles journey.

Highlights of the second day at the Wimbledon tennis championships on Tuesday (times GMT): 1320 RYBAKINA CRUSHES RUSE

Former Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina had little trouble in beating Romanian Elena-Gabriela Ruse, sealing a 6-3 6-1 victory. 1127 PLAY SUSPENDED DUE TO RAIN

Play was suspended on the outside courts due to rain, but later resumed. 1110 PEGULA BREEZES PAST KRUEGER

Fifth seed Jessica Pegula made light work of fellow American Ashlyn Krueger 6-2 6-0 to advance to the second round. 1010 PLAY UNDER WAY

Play began under cloudy skies with the temperature hovering around 15 degrees Celsius (59 degrees Fahrenheit). 0936 MURRAY PULLS OUT

Twice Wimbledon champion Andy Murray pulled out of the singles competition due to a back injury in what will be the 37-year-old Briton's final appearance at the grasscourt major. He will play in the doubles with his brother Jamie, a seven-times Grand Slam doubles champion. ORDER OF PLAY DAY TWO

Centre Court (1230 GMT): Jessica Bouzas Maneiro (Spain) v 6-Marketa Vondrousova (Czech Republic)

Vit Kopriva (Czech Republic) v 2-Novak Djokovic (Serbia) 28-Jack Draper (Britain) v Elias Ymer (Sweden)

Court one (1200 GMT): 4-Elena Rybakina (Kazakhstan) v Elena-Gabriela Ruse (Romania)

Roberto Carballes Baena (Spain) v 4-Alexander Zverev (Germany) 1-Iga Swiatek (Poland) v Sofia Kenin (U.S.)

Court two (1000 GMT): Ashlyn Krueger (U.S.) v 5-Jessica Pegula (U.S.)

6-Andrey Rublev (Russia) v Francisco Comesana (Argentina) 17-Felix

Auger- Aliassime (Canada) v Thanasi Kokkinakis (Australia)

10-Ons Jabeur (Tunisia) v Moyuka Uchijima (Japan) READ MORE: Novak Djokovic's fitness in the spotlight for Wimbledon day two Jessica Pegula romps to easy first-round win over Ashlyn Krueger Andy Murray pulls out of singles in Wimbledon farewell, to play doubles Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner and Coco Gauff open Wimbledon campaigns in style, injury rules out Aryna Sabalenka Coco Gauff ready to turn Wimbledon nightmare into a dream Naomi Osaka wins see-saw match to reach Wimbledon round two Emma Raducanu offers home cheer on day one at Wimbledon Aryna Sabalenka and Victoria Azarenka out of Wimbledon with shoulder injuries Carlos Alcaraz sees off spirited Mark Lajal to reach Wimbledon second round Maria Sakkari 25 players in hunt for Wimbledon title

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

