Dramatic Upsets and Triumphs Mark Day Two at Wimbledon 2023

Highlights of the second day at the Wimbledon tennis championships on Tuesday (times GMT): 1346 HOLDER VONDROUSOVA STUNNED BY MANEIRO

Marketa Vondrousova became the first women's defending champion in 30 years to fall in the Wimbledon first round after the Czech sixth seed was beaten 6-4 6-2 by Jessica Bouzas Maneiro of Spain. Steffi Graf is the only other women's champion to perish in the first round since tennis turned professional in 1968. 1320 RYBAKINA CRUSHES RUSE

Former Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina had little trouble in beating Romanian Elena-Gabriela Ruse, sealing a 6-3 6-1 victory. 1127 PLAY SUSPENDED DUE TO RAIN

Play was suspended on the outside courts due to rain, but later resumed. 1110 PEGULA BREEZES PAST KRUEGER

Fifth seed Jessica Pegula made light work of fellow American Ashlyn Krueger 6-2 6-0 to advance to the second round. 1010 PLAY UNDER WAY

Play began under cloudy skies with the temperature hovering around 15 degrees Celsius (59 degrees Fahrenheit). 0936 MURRAY PULLS OUT

Twice Wimbledon champion Andy Murray pulled out of the singles competition due to a back injury in what will be the 37-year-old Briton's final appearance at the grasscourt major. He will play in the doubles with his brother Jamie, a seven-times Grand Slam doubles champion. ORDER OF PLAY DAY TWO

Centre Court (1230 GMT): Jessica Bouzas Maneiro (Spain) v 6-Marketa Vondrousova (Czech Republic)

Vit Kopriva (Czech Republic) v 2-Novak Djokovic (Serbia) 28-Jack Draper (Britain) v Elias Ymer (Sweden)

Court one (1200 GMT): 4-Elena Rybakina (Kazakhstan) v Elena-Gabriela Ruse (Romania)

Roberto Carballes Baena (Spain) v 4-Alexander Zverev (Germany) 1-Iga Swiatek (Poland) v Sofia Kenin (U.S.)

Court two (1000 GMT): Ashlyn Krueger (U.S.) v 5-Jessica Pegula (U.S.)

6-Andrey Rublev (Russia) v Francisco Comesana (Argentina) 17-Felix Auger-Aliassime (Canada) v Thanasi Kokkinakis (Australia)

10-Ons Jabeur (Tunisia) v Moyuka Uchijima (Japan)

