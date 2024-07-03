Left Menu

Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu Set to Thrill Wimbledon Fans in Mixed Doubles

Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu will team up for the Wimbledon mixed doubles tournament after receiving a wildcard. Murray, a two-time singles champion, is playing in his final Wimbledon and also participating in men's doubles with his brother Jamie. He withdrew from singles due to a back injury.

Reuters | London | Updated: 03-07-2024 16:36 IST | Created: 03-07-2024 16:36 IST
Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu Set to Thrill Wimbledon Fans in Mixed Doubles
Andy Murray
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Andy Murray will team up with fellow Briton Emma Raducanu in the Wimbledon mixed doubles tournament after the pair were awarded a wildcard, organisers said on Wednesday. Twice singles champion Murray, 37, is playing in his final Wimbledon but pulled out of the singles on Tuesday due to a back injury.

Murray is playing in the men's doubles with his brother Jamie.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Update: Bird Flu Risks, Weight-loss Drugs & Legal Battles

Health News Update: Bird Flu Risks, Weight-loss Drugs & Legal Battles

 Global
2
Bird Flu Concerns & Global Health Developments

Bird Flu Concerns & Global Health Developments

 Global
3
Plugging In: Electrifying Europe's Cruise Ports for a Greener Future

Plugging In: Electrifying Europe's Cruise Ports for a Greener Future

 Global
4
Copa America Grass Controversy Unfolds Amid Miami Stadium Preparations

Copa America Grass Controversy Unfolds Amid Miami Stadium Preparations

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Customized Fiscal Analysis: Estimating Structural Budget Balances in Developing Asia

Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, and Policy Solutions

Smart Cooling for a Sustainable Future: Policies and Technologies for Eco-Friendly Solutions

Transforming MSME Finance: G20's Push for Open Banking Systems and India's Innovative Solutions

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024