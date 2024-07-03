Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu Set to Thrill Wimbledon Fans in Mixed Doubles

Andy Murray will team up with fellow Briton Emma Raducanu in the Wimbledon mixed doubles tournament after the pair were awarded a wildcard, organisers said on Wednesday. Twice singles champion Murray, 37, is playing in his final Wimbledon but pulled out of the singles on Tuesday due to a back injury.

Murray is playing in the men's doubles with his brother Jamie.

