Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu Set to Thrill Wimbledon Fans in Mixed Doubles

Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu will team up for the Wimbledon mixed doubles tournament after receiving a wildcard. Murray, a two-time singles champion, is playing in his final Wimbledon and also participating in men's doubles with his brother Jamie. He withdrew from singles due to a back injury.
Andy Murray will team up with fellow Briton Emma Raducanu in the Wimbledon mixed doubles tournament after the pair were awarded a wildcard, organisers said on Wednesday. Twice singles champion Murray, 37, is playing in his final Wimbledon but pulled out of the singles on Tuesday due to a back injury.
Murray is playing in the men's doubles with his brother Jamie.
