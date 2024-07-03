2024 NBA Academy Games Set to Showcase Top High School Prospects in Atlanta

The National Basketball Association (NBA) has announced that the 2024 NBA Academy Games, a premier basketball showcase featuring top high-school-age prospects from around the world, will be held at Holy Innocents’ Episcopal School in Atlanta, Georgia. The event is scheduled to take place from Wednesday, July 10 to Sunday, July 14.

This fifth edition of the NBA Academy Games will showcase eight teams, including four teams composed of top prospects from the NBA’s academies in Australia, Mexico, and Senegal. Additionally, there will be a select team comprising top international prospects and three Nike EYBL teams: All Iowa Attack (Iowa), Howard Pulley (Minnesota), and MOKAN Elite (Missouri). Detailed rosters of the participating teams can be accessed here (rosters are subject to change).

The event program will feature team practices, life-skills sessions focusing on player pathway education, and a total of 24 exhibition games. The culmination of the event will be a single-elimination tournament culminating in a championship game. Notably, the event coincides with an NCAA live recruiting period, allowing NCAA coaches and scouts access from Thursday, July 11 to July 14.

NBA Academy Games 2024 will be supported by key partners Nike and Gatorade. Nike will provide apparel and footwear for all participants, while Gatorade will ensure hydration for players and coaches throughout the event.

Over the years, the NBA Academy has proven instrumental in developing young basketball talent, with more than 115 prospects from NBA Academies earning NCAA Division I scholarships and 25 signing professional contracts. Noteworthy NBA players who emerged from past Academy Games include Ibou Badji (Portland Trail Blazers), Ulrich Chomche (Toronto Raptors), Dyson Daniels (New Orleans Pelicans), Josh Giddey (Chicago Bulls), Johnny Furphy (Indiana Pacers), Olivier-Maxence Prosper (Dallas Mavericks), and Bennedict Mathurin (Indiana Pacers).

The 2024 NBA Academy Games promise to be an exciting platform for young talent to showcase their skills on a global stage, reinforcing the NBA's commitment to developing the next generation of basketball stars.