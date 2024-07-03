Nana Patole Files Nomination for MCA President Amid Uncertainty

Congress leader Nana Patole has officially submitted his nomination for the July 23 election to become the president of the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA), according to sources close to him.

However, Patole's nomination was submitted after the deadline ended at 5 pm on Tuesday, leaving it uncertain whether it would be accepted, the sources added.

Earlier, Mazgaon Cricket Club appointed Patole, the state Congress chief, as its representative in the MCA, sparking speculation that he would contest the election.

The MCA presidency became vacant following the recent death of incumbent chief Amol Kale. In a tweet on Wednesday, Patole thanked Mazgaon Cricket Club for the opportunity to represent it in the MCA.

''I assure that I will make genuine efforts to work for the welfare of young players coming from ordinary backgrounds,'' he tweeted.

Historically, senior Maharashtra politicians including Prithviraj Chavan, the late Vilasrao Deshmukh, and Gopinath Munde have represented the club at the MCA.

