Left Menu

LeBron James Secures $104M Deal to Stay with Lakers

LeBron James, the NBA's all-time leading scorer, has agreed on a two-year, $104-million contract to remain with the Los Angeles Lakers. The deal includes a player option for the 2025-26 season and a no-trade clause. James aims to fulfill his dream of playing alongside his son Bronny, whom the Lakers recently drafted.

Reuters | Updated: 03-07-2024 20:39 IST | Created: 03-07-2024 20:39 IST
LeBron James Secures $104M Deal to Stay with Lakers
LeBron James

LeBron James, the NBA's all-time leading scorer, has agreed to sign a two-year, $104-million maximum contract to return to the Los Angeles Lakers, according to multiple reports on Wednesday. Both ESPN and The Athletic, citing sources, said four-times NBA champion James would have a player option for the 2025-26 season and a no-trade clause.

James's decision to stick with the Lakers, who drafted his son last week, was hardly a surprise as several outlets reported over the weekend that he intended to opt out of his $51.4-million player option for next season and seek a new deal with the team. Reuters was unable to reach James's agent for comment while the Lakers did not immediately respond when asked to confirm the reports.

In six seasons with the Lakers the four-times league MVP has averaged 27 points per game, eight assists and 7.9 rebounds. The Lakers finished seventh in the Western Conference this year with a 47-35 record and went on to lose to the defending champion Denver Nuggets in the first round of the NBA playoffs.

James, 39, has long expressed a desire to play in the NBA with his son Bronny and the Lakers brought him one step closer to fulfilling that dream by selecting the 19-year-old in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft. The younger James, speaking during his introductory news conference this week, said he was ready for the pressure of playing alongside his father, who is regarded as one of the best players in NBA history.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Update: Bird Flu Risks, Weight-loss Drugs & Legal Battles

Health News Update: Bird Flu Risks, Weight-loss Drugs & Legal Battles

 Global
2
Bird Flu Concerns & Global Health Developments

Bird Flu Concerns & Global Health Developments

 Global
3
Plugging In: Electrifying Europe's Cruise Ports for a Greener Future

Plugging In: Electrifying Europe's Cruise Ports for a Greener Future

 Global
4
Copa America Grass Controversy Unfolds Amid Miami Stadium Preparations

Copa America Grass Controversy Unfolds Amid Miami Stadium Preparations

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Customized Fiscal Analysis: Estimating Structural Budget Balances in Developing Asia

Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, and Policy Solutions

Smart Cooling for a Sustainable Future: Policies and Technologies for Eco-Friendly Solutions

Transforming MSME Finance: G20's Push for Open Banking Systems and India's Innovative Solutions

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024