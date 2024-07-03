Wimbledon Day 3: Collins and Tiafoe Advance, Gauff Shines

Highlights of the third day at the Wimbledon tennis championships on Wednesday (times GMT): 1445 COLLINS, TIAFOE THROUGH

Danielle Collins, the 11th seed, beat Clara Tauson of Denmark 6-3 7-6(4) to advance to the second round. The former Australian Open runner-up, 30, announced in January she would be quitting the sport in 2024. Fellow American Frances Tiafoe also progressed to the third round after defeating Croatian Borna Coric 7-6(5) 6-1 6-3.

1350 EUBANKS KNOCKED OUT BY HALYS American Christopher Eubanks, who reached the quarter-finals last year, suffered a 6-4 6-4 6-2 loss to Frenchman Quentin Halys.

1312 GAUFF DISMANTLES TODONI American second seed Coco Gauff, the U.S. Open champion, secured a comprehensive 6-2 6-1 victory over 19-year-old Romanian qualifier Anca Todoni to reach the third round.

1130 MURRAY, RADUCANU TO PLAY MIXED DOUBLES Twice Wimbledon champion Andy Murray will team up with 2021 U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu, 21, in the mixed doubles after the British duo were awarded a wildcard.

Murray is also competing in the men's doubles with his brother Jamie, a seven-times Grand Slam doubles champion, after pulling out of his singles opener against Czech Tomas Machac on Tuesday due to a back problem. 1010 PLAY DELAYED DUE TO RAIN

The start of play on the outside courts was delayed due to rain. ORDER OF PLAY

Centre Court (1230 GMT): Alexandre Muller (France) v 5-Daniil Medvedev (Russia)

Naomi Osaka (Japan) v 19-Emma Navarro (U.S.) 1-Jannik Sinner (Italy) v Matteo Berrettini (Italy)

Court One (1200 GMT): Anca Todoni (Romania) v 2-Coco Gauff (U.S.)

3-Carlos Alcaraz (Spain) v Aleksandar Vukic (Australia) Emma Raducanu (Britain) v Elise Mertens (Belgium)

