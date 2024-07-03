Left Menu

Wimbledon Day 3: Collins and Tiafoe Advance, Gauff Shines

Day three of Wimbledon saw Danielle Collins and Frances Tiafoe advance in their respective matches. Coco Gauff delivered a stellar performance to reach the third round, while former champion Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu will team up in mixed doubles. Play on outside courts was delayed due to rain.

Reuters | London | Updated: 03-07-2024 20:40 IST | Created: 03-07-2024 20:40 IST
Wimbledon Day 3: Collins and Tiafoe Advance, Gauff Shines
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Highlights of the third day at the Wimbledon tennis championships on Wednesday (times GMT): 1445 COLLINS, TIAFOE THROUGH

Danielle Collins, the 11th seed, beat Clara Tauson of Denmark 6-3 7-6(4) to advance to the second round. The former Australian Open runner-up, 30, announced in January she would be quitting the sport in 2024. Fellow American Frances Tiafoe also progressed to the third round after defeating Croatian Borna Coric 7-6(5) 6-1 6-3.

1350 EUBANKS KNOCKED OUT BY HALYS American Christopher Eubanks, who reached the quarter-finals last year, suffered a 6-4 6-4 6-2 loss to Frenchman Quentin Halys.

1312 GAUFF DISMANTLES TODONI American second seed Coco Gauff, the U.S. Open champion, secured a comprehensive 6-2 6-1 victory over 19-year-old Romanian qualifier Anca Todoni to reach the third round.

1130 MURRAY, RADUCANU TO PLAY MIXED DOUBLES Twice Wimbledon champion Andy Murray will team up with 2021 U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu, 21, in the mixed doubles after the British duo were awarded a wildcard.

Murray is also competing in the men's doubles with his brother Jamie, a seven-times Grand Slam doubles champion, after pulling out of his singles opener against Czech Tomas Machac on Tuesday due to a back problem. 1010 PLAY DELAYED DUE TO RAIN

The start of play on the outside courts was delayed due to rain. ORDER OF PLAY

Centre Court (1230 GMT): Alexandre Muller (France) v 5-Daniil Medvedev (Russia)

Naomi Osaka (Japan) v 19-Emma Navarro (U.S.) 1-Jannik Sinner (Italy) v Matteo Berrettini (Italy)

Court One (1200 GMT): Anca Todoni (Romania) v 2-Coco Gauff (U.S.)

3-Carlos Alcaraz (Spain) v Aleksandar Vukic (Australia) Emma Raducanu (Britain) v Elise Mertens (Belgium)

READ MORE: Jannik Sinner and Matteo Berrettini set for all-Italian Wimbledon showdown Wimbledon order of play on Wednesday Coco Gauff crushes qualifier Anca Todoni to reach Wimbledon third round

Andy Murray to team up with Emma Raducanu in Wimbledon mixed doubles Making third straight final would be a dream, says Ons Jabeur Marketa Vondrousova out with a whimper, agony for Andy Murray, delight for Novak Djokovic Defending champion Marketa Vondrousova falls at first Wimbledon hurdle No knee worries as Novak Djokovic eases past Vit Kopriva into Wimbledon round two Iga Swiatek downs Sofia Kenin in battle of Grand Slam champions

Andrey Rublev crashes out of Wimbledon to Grand Slam debutant Francisco Comesana Britain's Jack Draper seizes spotlight after Murray misery

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Update: Bird Flu Risks, Weight-loss Drugs & Legal Battles

Health News Update: Bird Flu Risks, Weight-loss Drugs & Legal Battles

 Global
2
Bird Flu Concerns & Global Health Developments

Bird Flu Concerns & Global Health Developments

 Global
3
Plugging In: Electrifying Europe's Cruise Ports for a Greener Future

Plugging In: Electrifying Europe's Cruise Ports for a Greener Future

 Global
4
Copa America Grass Controversy Unfolds Amid Miami Stadium Preparations

Copa America Grass Controversy Unfolds Amid Miami Stadium Preparations

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Customized Fiscal Analysis: Estimating Structural Budget Balances in Developing Asia

Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, and Policy Solutions

Smart Cooling for a Sustainable Future: Policies and Technologies for Eco-Friendly Solutions

Transforming MSME Finance: G20's Push for Open Banking Systems and India's Innovative Solutions

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024