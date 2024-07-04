Left Menu

Controversial VAR Decision Costs Brazil Top Spot in CONMEBOL Clash

CONMEBOL acknowledged a refereeing error in not awarding Brazil a penalty during their group-stage draw against Colombia. The incident involved Daniel Munoz tripping Vinicius Jr, which went unnoticed by referee Jesus Valenzuela and the VAR, leading to a costly mistake for Brazil. They now face Uruguay in the quarter-finals.

Reuters | Updated: 04-07-2024 04:41 IST | Created: 04-07-2024 04:41 IST
AI Generated Representative Image

CONMEBOL said the referee and VAR made a mistake in not awarding Brazil a penalty during Tuesday's group-stage 1-1 draw against Colombia when defender Daniel Munoz tripped Vinicius Jr inside the box. The play happened in the 42nd minute of the Group D top-of-the-table match at Santa Clara's Levi's Stadium when Brazil were leading Colombia 1-0 and Vinicius ran into the box from the left before Munoz brought him down.

Brazil players called for a penalty, but Venezuelan referee Jesus Valenzuela did not call a foul, and the VAR, led by Argentina's Mauro Vigliano, upheld the decision after considering that Munoz had touched the ball. "In a challenge for the ball inside the penalty area, a defender does not touch the ball," South American soccer governing body CONMEBOL said in a video released on Wednesday.

"As a result, there is a contact that is not reasonable for the action. The referee fails to observe the action and allows play to continue. "The VAR fails to identify that the defender did not touch the ball before recklessly contacting the Brazilian striker. Therefore, the VAR incorrectly confirms the original on-field decision."

The mistake proved costly for Dorival Jr's team, who needed a victory to snatch their CONMEBOL rivals the top spot in the group. Brazil next face Group C leaders Uruguay in the quarter-finals on Saturday.

"After that, we conceded a goal. The referee was decisive. Only he and the VAR didn't see a penalty, which for sure was there," the Brazilian boss said after the game.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

