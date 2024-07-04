TJ Perenara to Lead All Blacks at Scrumhalf in Robertson's Debut Game

TJ Perenara will start at scrumhalf in Scott Robertson's first All Blacks team, partnering with pivot Damian McKenzie for Saturday's series-opening test against England in Dunedin. Perenara succeeds Aaron Smith in the engine room, with the veteran halfback having retired from test rugby after last year's World Cup final defeat to South Africa.

Robertson has opted for Dalton Papali'i at openside flanker, with former skipper Sam Cane unavailable with a back problem. Papali'i starts alongside number eight Ardie Savea, with Samipeni Finau on the blindside in the Scott Barrett-captained team.

Lock Patrick Tuipulotu lines up next to Barrett in the second row, while Stephen Perofeta takes the fullback position in a back three with Mark Tele'a and Sevu Reece. Playmaker Beauden Barrett will start from the bench, while Finlay Christie is the back-up scrumhalf in the reserves.

All Blacks squad: 15-Stephen Perofeta, 14-Sevu Reece, 13-Rieko Ioane, 12-Jordie Barrett, 11-Mark Tele'a, 10-Damian McKenzie, 9-TJ Perenara, 8-Ardie Savea, 7-Dalton Papali'i, 6-Samipeni Finau, 5-Patrick Tuipulotu, 4-Scott Barrett (capt), 3-Tyrel Lomax, 2-Codie Taylor, 1-Ethan de Groot

Replacements: 16-Asafo Aumua, 17-Ofa Tu'ungafasi, 18-Fletcher Newell, 19-Tupou Vaa'i, 20-Luke Jacobson, 21-Finlay Christie, 22-Anton Lienert-Brown, 23-Beauden Barrett

