Bopanna and Ebden Advance to Wimbledon Second Round

India’s Rohan Bopanna and Australia's Matthew Ebden moved to the second round of Wimbledon men's doubles, defeating Robin Haas and Sander Arends. They will face Germany's Hendrik Jebens and Constantin Frantzen next.

Rohan Bopanna
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a remarkable display of athleticism, India's Rohan Bopanna and his Australian partner Matthew Ebden stormed into the second round of the Wimbledon men's doubles event. They managed a smooth victory over Robin Haas and Sander Arends, clocking a 7-5, 6-4 win in an hour and 11 minutes, despite rain interruptions.

As the current Australian Open champions, the second-seeded Bopanna and Ebden are set to face Germany's Hendrik Jebens and Constantin Frantzen in the second round. Reflecting on last year's performance, the Indo-Australian duo reached the semifinals of the season's third Grand Slam.

In earlier matches on Wednesday, Sumit Nagal of India and his Serbian partner Dusan Lajovic were ousted in the first round by Spaniards Pedro Martinez and Jaume Munar, who dominated with a 6-2, 6-2 win. India's representation will continue in men's doubles as N Sriram Balaji and Yuki Bhambri take to the court on Thursday.

