Wimbledon: Sinner, Medvedev march into third round

Italian star and Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner secured a third-round spot with a fine win over former finalist and compatriot Matteo Berrettini in the second round on Wednesday. Sinner defeated Berrettini 7-6(3), 7-6(4), 2-6, 7-6(4) in an absorbing three-hour, 45-minute clash, as per ATP.

Meeting just for the second time, both players ripped the ball from baseline and aimed to gain the first strike in exchanges. There was very little to separate both players but Sinner managed to get backhand errors from Berrettini at key junctures of the game. Following the win, Sinner said as quoted by ATP, "First of all we are very good friends. We played Davis Cup together and we practise together, so it is very very tough we had to face in the second round in such an important tournament. Today was a very high-level match. In three tie-breaks I got a little bit lucky and I take it for today."

Sinner will next play in the third round against Miomir Kecmanovic, who beat 27th seed Tallon Griekspoor 4-6, 7-6(7), 1-6, 6-2, 6-3. Russian Daniil Medvedev defeated Alexandre Muller by 6-7(3), 7-6(4), 6-4, 7-5 in his second round game on Wednesday.

The fifth seed rallied after being a set and a break down to secure a win. He managed to save two set points and avoided falling to a two-set deficit. Speaking after the match, Medvedev said, "It was a very tough, physical match. Alex played well and some moments in the match were very tough to stay in touch with him. I was losing by one set and a break. On grass that is never easy, but I managed to stay solid, always stay in the match and try to fight. Definitely happy with the win. I should have played much better, but it is okay. When you win, there is a next round to try to do better."

The defending champion Carlos Alcaraz of Spain defeated Australian Alexander Vukic in straight sets in the second round on Wednesday, extending his winning run at Wimbledon to nine matches. After leading 5-2 in the opening set, the third seed momentarily faltered and fell behind 5-6. But with the pressure mounting, Alcaraz immediately recovered to force a tie-break to register a 7-6(5), 6-2, 6-2 victory.

"I am really happy about my performance. I think the first set was the key. He served for the set and I broke and after I played a really good tie-break. I played a really high level in the second and third sets, so I am really happy about it," Alcaraz said after the match as quoted by ATP. (ANI)

