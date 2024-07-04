Euro 2024 Quarter-Finalists: A Penalty Shootout Showdown

Following is the penalty shootout record of the quarter-finalists at Euro 2024. Only shootouts at the World Cup and European Championship have been included. ENGLAND (won two, lost seven)

1990 World Cup semi-final: Lost 4-3 v West Germany after 1-1 draw 1996 Euros quarter-final: Won 4-2 v Spain after 0-0 draw

1996 Euros semi-final: Lost 6-5 v Germany after 1-1 draw 1998 World Cup last-16: Lost 4-3 v Argentina after 2-2 draw

2004 Euros quarter-final: Lost 6-5 v Portugal after 2-2 draw 2006 World Cup quarter-final: Lost 3-1 v Portugal after 0-0 draw

2012 Euros quarter-final: Lost 4-2 v Italy after 0-0 draw 2018 World Cup last-16: Won 4-3 v Colombia after 1-1 draw

2020 Euros final: Lost 3-2 v Italy after 1-1 draw) FRANCE (won three, lost five)

1982 World Cup semi-final: Lost 5-4 v West Germany after 3-3 draw 1986 World Cup quarter-final: Won 4-3 v Brazil after 1-1 draw

1996 Euros quarter-final: Won 5-4 v Netherlands after 0-0 draw 1996 Euros semi-final: Lost 6-5 to Czech Republic after 0-0 draw

1998 World Cup quarter-final: Won 4-3 v Italy after 0-0 draw 2006 World Cup final: Lost 5-3 v Italy after 1-1 draw

2020 Euros last-16: Lost 5-4 to Switzerland after 3-3 draw 2022 World Cup final: Lost 4-2 v Argentina after 3-3 draw

GERMANY (won six, lost one) 1976 Euros final: Lost 5-3 v Czechoslovakia after 2-2 draw

1982 World Cup semi-final: Won 5-4 v France after 3-3 draw 1986 World Cup quarter-final: Won 4-1 v Mexico after 0-0 draw

1990 World Cup semi-final: Won 4-3 v England after 1-1 draw 1996 Euros semi-final: Won 6-5 v England after 1-1 draw

2006 World Cup quarter-final: Won 4-2 v Argentina after 1-1 draw 2016 Euros quarter-final: Won 6-5 v Italy after 1-1 draw

NETHERLANDS (won two, lost six) 1992 Euros semi-final: Lost 5-4 v Denmark after 2-2 draw

1996 Euros quarter-final: Lost 5-4 v France after 0-0 draw 1998 World Cup semi-final: Lost 4-2 v Brazil after 1-1 draw

2000 Euros semi-final: Lost 3-1 v Italy after 0-0 draw 2004 Euros quarter-final; Won 5-4 v Sweden after 0-0 draw

2014 World Cup quarter-final: Won 4-3 v Costa Rica after 0-0 draw 2014 World Cup semi-final: Lost 4-2 v Argentina after 0-0 draw

2022 World Cup quarter-final Lost 4-3 v Argentina after 2-2 draw PORTUGAL (won four, lost one)

2004 Euros quarter-final: Won 6-5 v England after 2-2 draw 2006 World Cup quarter-final: Won 3-1 v England after 0-0 draw

2012 Euros semi-final: Lost 4-2 v Spain after 0-0 draw 2016 Euros quarter-final: Won 5-3 v Poland after 1-1 draw

2024 Euros last-16: Won 3-0 v Slovenia after 0-0 draw SPAIN (won five, lost six)

1984 Euros semi-final: Won 5-4 v Denmark after 1-1 draw 1986 World Cup quarter-final: Lost 5-4 v Belgium after 1-1 draw

1996 Euros quarter-final: Lost 4-2 v England after 0-0 draw 2002 World Cup last-16: Won 3-2 v Republic of Ireland after 1-1 draw

2002 World Cup quarter-final: Lost 5-3 v South Korea after 0-0 draw 2008 Euros quarter-final: Won 4-2 v Italy after 0-0 draw

2012 Euros semi-final: Won 4-2 v Portugal after 0-0 draw 2018 World Cup last-16: Lost 4-3 v Russia after 1-1 draw

2020 Euros quarter-final: Won 3-1 v Switzerland after 1-1 draw 2010 Euros semi-final: Lost 4-2 v Italy after 1-1 draw

2022 World Cup last-16: Lost 3-0 v Morocco after 0-0 draw SWITZERLAND (won one, lost three)

2006 World Cup last-16: Lost 3-0 v Ukraine after 0-0 draw 2016 Euros last-16: Lost 5-4 v Poland after 1-1 draw

2020 Euros last-16: Won 5-4 v France after 3-3 draw 2020 Euros quarter-final: Lost 3-2 v Spain after 1-1 draw

TURKEY (won one) 2008 Euros quarter-final: Won 3-1 v Croatia after 1-1 draw

(Compiled by Nick Said, editing by Ed Osmond)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)