Euro 2024 Quarter-Finalists: A Penalty Shootout Showdown

This report details the penalty shootout records of the Euro 2024 quarter-finalists, covering matches in World Cups and European Championships. Notable teams and their performances include England, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland, and Turkey. England has the highest losses, while Germany boasts an impressive six wins.

Euro 2024 Quarter-Finalists: A Penalty Shootout Showdown
Following is the penalty shootout record of the quarter-finalists at Euro 2024. Only shootouts at the World Cup and European Championship have been included. ENGLAND (won two, lost seven)

1990 World Cup semi-final: Lost 4-3 v West Germany after 1-1 draw 1996 Euros quarter-final: Won 4-2 v Spain after 0-0 draw

1996 Euros semi-final: Lost 6-5 v Germany after 1-1 draw 1998 World Cup last-16: Lost 4-3 v Argentina after 2-2 draw

2004 Euros quarter-final: Lost 6-5 v Portugal after 2-2 draw 2006 World Cup quarter-final: Lost 3-1 v Portugal after 0-0 draw

2012 Euros quarter-final: Lost 4-2 v Italy after 0-0 draw 2018 World Cup last-16: Won 4-3 v Colombia after 1-1 draw

2020 Euros final: Lost 3-2 v Italy after 1-1 draw) FRANCE (won three, lost five)

1982 World Cup semi-final: Lost 5-4 v West Germany after 3-3 draw 1986 World Cup quarter-final: Won 4-3 v Brazil after 1-1 draw

1996 Euros quarter-final: Won 5-4 v Netherlands after 0-0 draw 1996 Euros semi-final: Lost 6-5 to Czech Republic after 0-0 draw

1998 World Cup quarter-final: Won 4-3 v Italy after 0-0 draw 2006 World Cup final: Lost 5-3 v Italy after 1-1 draw

2020 Euros last-16: Lost 5-4 to Switzerland after 3-3 draw 2022 World Cup final: Lost 4-2 v Argentina after 3-3 draw

GERMANY (won six, lost one) 1976 Euros final: Lost 5-3 v Czechoslovakia after 2-2 draw

1982 World Cup semi-final: Won 5-4 v France after 3-3 draw 1986 World Cup quarter-final: Won 4-1 v Mexico after 0-0 draw

1990 World Cup semi-final: Won 4-3 v England after 1-1 draw 1996 Euros semi-final: Won 6-5 v England after 1-1 draw

2006 World Cup quarter-final: Won 4-2 v Argentina after 1-1 draw 2016 Euros quarter-final: Won 6-5 v Italy after 1-1 draw

NETHERLANDS (won two, lost six) 1992 Euros semi-final: Lost 5-4 v Denmark after 2-2 draw

1996 Euros quarter-final: Lost 5-4 v France after 0-0 draw 1998 World Cup semi-final: Lost 4-2 v Brazil after 1-1 draw

2000 Euros semi-final: Lost 3-1 v Italy after 0-0 draw 2004 Euros quarter-final; Won 5-4 v Sweden after 0-0 draw

2014 World Cup quarter-final: Won 4-3 v Costa Rica after 0-0 draw 2014 World Cup semi-final: Lost 4-2 v Argentina after 0-0 draw

2022 World Cup quarter-final Lost 4-3 v Argentina after 2-2 draw PORTUGAL (won four, lost one)

2004 Euros quarter-final: Won 6-5 v England after 2-2 draw 2006 World Cup quarter-final: Won 3-1 v England after 0-0 draw

2012 Euros semi-final: Lost 4-2 v Spain after 0-0 draw 2016 Euros quarter-final: Won 5-3 v Poland after 1-1 draw

2024 Euros last-16: Won 3-0 v Slovenia after 0-0 draw SPAIN (won five, lost six)

1984 Euros semi-final: Won 5-4 v Denmark after 1-1 draw 1986 World Cup quarter-final: Lost 5-4 v Belgium after 1-1 draw

1996 Euros quarter-final: Lost 4-2 v England after 0-0 draw 2002 World Cup last-16: Won 3-2 v Republic of Ireland after 1-1 draw

2002 World Cup quarter-final: Lost 5-3 v South Korea after 0-0 draw 2008 Euros quarter-final: Won 4-2 v Italy after 0-0 draw

2012 Euros semi-final: Won 4-2 v Portugal after 0-0 draw 2018 World Cup last-16: Lost 4-3 v Russia after 1-1 draw

2020 Euros quarter-final: Won 3-1 v Switzerland after 1-1 draw 2010 Euros semi-final: Lost 4-2 v Italy after 1-1 draw

2022 World Cup last-16: Lost 3-0 v Morocco after 0-0 draw SWITZERLAND (won one, lost three)

2006 World Cup last-16: Lost 3-0 v Ukraine after 0-0 draw 2016 Euros last-16: Lost 5-4 v Poland after 1-1 draw

2020 Euros last-16: Won 5-4 v France after 3-3 draw 2020 Euros quarter-final: Lost 3-2 v Spain after 1-1 draw

TURKEY (won one) 2008 Euros quarter-final: Won 3-1 v Croatia after 1-1 draw

(Compiled by Nick Said, editing by Ed Osmond)

