Pepe's Euro Quest: Age Just a Number for Portugal's Veterans

Portugal boasts the two oldest players in this year's European Championship, defying age norms with impressive performances. However, it's not the most senior squad in terms of average age. Defender Pepe, 41, is poised to extend his record as the oldest player to feature in the Euros during their quarter-final match against France.

Having set the record in the 0-0 draw with Slovenia, Pepe has remained solid throughout the tournament despite being challenged by younger opponents. He eyes additional records if Portugal makes it to the final. The current holder for the oldest player to win a Euros final is Arnold Muehren, at 37 years and 23 days.

Germany, with an average age of 28.5, holds the oldest squad title, while three of the four youngest teams—Turkey, England, and Netherlands—are advancing to the quarter-finals. Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo missed out on becoming the oldest scorer at the Euros, maintaining Luka Modric's record.