Shubman Gill Steps Up: India's New T20I Opener

Shubman Gill acknowledges the challenge of replicating the achievements of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, but the young batting star is ready to assume the role of T20I opener after the retirement of the two cricket legends from the format. Gill, who was a reserve during the T20 World Cup, now leads a second-string Indian team in a five-match T20I series against Zimbabwe starting Saturday.

In a pre-match press conference, Gill remarked, ''Rohit Bhai was an opener, and Virat Bhai also opened in this World Cup. I've also opened in T20s, so I think I will want to open in T20Is.'' Gill stressed the importance of setting his own goals rather than comparing himself to the cricket icons. Asked about handling expectations, he said, ''Pressure and expectations always remain, but what Virat Bhai and Rohit Bhai achieved is very difficult to match.''

Gill revealed that Abhishek Sharma, who shone for Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2024, will open with him in the series. He also highlighted the need for the young Indian team to gain vital international experience, stating, ''Our aim for the series is to give them more exposure and experience at the international level.''