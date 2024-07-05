Left Menu

Shubman Gill Steps Up: India's New T20I Opener

Shubman Gill aims to step into the role of T20I opener following the retirement of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli from the format. Leading a second-string Indian team against Zimbabwe in a five-match T20I series, Gill emphasizes focusing on his own goals and providing young players international exposure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Harare | Updated: 05-07-2024 20:31 IST | Created: 05-07-2024 20:31 IST
Shubman Gill Steps Up: India's New T20I Opener
Shubman Gill
  • Country:
  • Zimbabwe

Shubman Gill acknowledges the challenge of replicating the achievements of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, but the young batting star is ready to assume the role of T20I opener after the retirement of the two cricket legends from the format. Gill, who was a reserve during the T20 World Cup, now leads a second-string Indian team in a five-match T20I series against Zimbabwe starting Saturday.

In a pre-match press conference, Gill remarked, ''Rohit Bhai was an opener, and Virat Bhai also opened in this World Cup. I've also opened in T20s, so I think I will want to open in T20Is.'' Gill stressed the importance of setting his own goals rather than comparing himself to the cricket icons. Asked about handling expectations, he said, ''Pressure and expectations always remain, but what Virat Bhai and Rohit Bhai achieved is very difficult to match.''

Gill revealed that Abhishek Sharma, who shone for Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2024, will open with him in the series. He also highlighted the need for the young Indian team to gain vital international experience, stating, ''Our aim for the series is to give them more exposure and experience at the international level.''

TRENDING

1
BYD Opens Milestone EV Plant in Thailand, Dominates Southeast Asia Market

BYD Opens Milestone EV Plant in Thailand, Dominates Southeast Asia Market

 Global
2
Italian Tourism Minister Faces Second Trial Over False Accounting Charges

Italian Tourism Minister Faces Second Trial Over False Accounting Charges

 Italy
3
Malabar Gold & Diamonds Expands UK Presence with New Leicester Showroom

Malabar Gold & Diamonds Expands UK Presence with New Leicester Showroom

 India
4
Health Innovations and Challenges: From Therapy Horses to Bird Flu

Health Innovations and Challenges: From Therapy Horses to Bird Flu

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024