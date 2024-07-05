Behind the Scenes with India's T20 World Cup Champions

Captain Rohit Sharma revealed the behind-the-scenes moments of India's T20 World Cup victory celebrations, including the suggestion from Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav to dance their way to the dais. During an interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Jasprit Bumrah expressed his disappointment at not finding his favorite 'idli' and 'parantha' in the West Indies.

Suryakumar Yadav shared his rigorous fielding drill, which helped him take a spectacular catch in the final, and Hardik Pandya recounted the challenges faced before the tournament. Even Virat Kohli spoke about setting aside his arrogance for the team's sake, which led to his crucial performance in the final.

Prime Minister Modi's conversation with the players highlighted their journey, the emotions involved, and how their victory is poised to inspire other athletes across various sports in India.