Behind the Scenes with India's T20 World Cup Champions

Captain Rohit Sharma shared insights about the Indian cricket team's celebration upon winning the T20 World Cup, including anecdotes of dancing on stage suggested by players like Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav. Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, and Virat Kohli also reflected on memorable moments during their meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-07-2024 20:32 IST | Created: 05-07-2024 20:32 IST
Rohit Sharma
  Country:
  India

Captain Rohit Sharma revealed the behind-the-scenes moments of India's T20 World Cup victory celebrations, including the suggestion from Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav to dance their way to the dais. During an interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Jasprit Bumrah expressed his disappointment at not finding his favorite 'idli' and 'parantha' in the West Indies.

Suryakumar Yadav shared his rigorous fielding drill, which helped him take a spectacular catch in the final, and Hardik Pandya recounted the challenges faced before the tournament. Even Virat Kohli spoke about setting aside his arrogance for the team's sake, which led to his crucial performance in the final.

Prime Minister Modi's conversation with the players highlighted their journey, the emotions involved, and how their victory is poised to inspire other athletes across various sports in India.

