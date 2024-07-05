Left Menu

Remco Evenepoel Secures First Tour de France Stage Victory

Belgian cyclist Remco Evenepoel claimed his first Tour de France stage victory during the seventh stage's individual time trial, clocking 28:52 to beat Tadej Pogacar by 12 seconds. Primoz Roglic took third, with Jonas Vingegaard finishing fourth. Pogacar retains the overall lead by 33 seconds.

Belgian cyclist Remco Evenepoel achieved a milestone on Friday by winning his first stage in the Tour de France. The seventh stage featured a 25.3-km individual time trial from Nuits-Saint-Georges where Evenepoel clocked an impressive 28 minutes and 52 seconds, edging out Slovenian rider Tadej Pogacar by 12 seconds.

Slovenian Primoz Roglic secured the third position, trailing 34 seconds behind Evenepoel, while defending champion Jonas Vingegaard from Denmark finished fourth, just three seconds behind Roglic.

Despite his defeat, Pogacar managed to retain the yellow jersey, maintaining an overall lead of 33 seconds over Evenepoel and 1:15 over Vingegaard.

