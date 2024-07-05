Shubman Gill Leads New-Look India in T20I Series Against Zimbabwe

India's captain Shubman Gill has announced the batting line-up ahead of the opening T20I in the five-match series against Zimbabwe. This series will feature a completely fresh squad compared to the team that recently clinched the T20 World Cup in Barbados.

With Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Ravindra Jadeja retiring from T20Is, emerging talents now have the chance to cement their spots. Gill, along with Abhishek Sharma, will open, while Ruturaj Gaikwad will take the number three position.

"Abhishek Sharma will open with me, and Ruturaj Gaikwad will play at number three," Gill confirmed at the pre-match press conference. This series marks Gill's debut as India's captain, following his T20 captaincy role for Gujarat Titans in the IPL earlier this year.

The Gujarat Titans, under Gill's leadership, finished eighth with 12 points. Reflecting on his IPL captaincy, Gill said, "I learned a lot of lessons about myself and leadership. Most challenges are mental."

The series will be crucial for players like Harshit Rana, Riyan Parag, Tushar Deshpande, and Abhishek Sharma, who will seek to make their international debuts. Gill emphasized that the goal is to offer these young players substantial international experience and exposure.

"It's quite a different team from the World Cup squad. We aim to give young players international exposure and experience," added Gill. India is set to play the first T20I on Saturday at Harare Sports Club. (ANI)