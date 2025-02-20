Thrilling T20 Series for Blind Cricketers Debuts in Bengaluru

The Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI) is gearing up to host the Men's Bilateral T20 Cricket Series for the Blind 2025. The event will be held at the Manipal Academy of Higher Education's Bengaluru Campus, from February 22 to 27.

The tournament comprises five thrilling T20 matches and serves as a key platform for emerging blind cricketers to showcase their skills. An 18-member squad, selected for exceptional performances in the National Tournament, includes eight players making their international debut.

The series begins with an inauguration ceremony and the 1st T20 match on February 22. Subsequent matches will be held on February 24, 25, 26, and 27, with a rest day on February 23. CABI President Buse Gowda emphasized the importance of international exposure for players, while team Captain Durga Rao Tompaki lauded the debutants.

Chairman Mahantesh G. Kivadasannavar highlighted the series' role in fostering talent and inclusion. The event promises to be an exciting and inclusive celebration of blind cricket.

(With inputs from agencies.)