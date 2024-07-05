South Africa Clinches Victory in Women's T20I Against India

Despite earlier defeats in the Test and ODI series, South Africa found their form to secure a 12-run win against India in the first women's T20I on Friday. Tazmin Brits and Marizanne Kapp's explosive batting efforts set up a challenging target.

Britt's 81 off 56 balls, complemented by Kapp's aggressive play, led South Africa to an imposing score of 189/4. In response, India started strong with Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma but soon saw a collapse.

Jemimah Rodrigues kept India's hopes alive with an unbeaten 53, but South Africa held their nerve to restrict India to 177/4. The next T20Is will be crucial for India to stay in the series.