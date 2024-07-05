South Africa Clinches Victory in Women's T20I Against India
South Africa rebounded from previous losses to triumph over India by 12 runs in the first women's T20I. Key performances from Tazmin Brits and Marizanne Kapp helped South Africa post an imposing total of 189/4. Despite strong resistance from Jemimah Rodrigues, India fell short, managing 177/4.
Despite earlier defeats in the Test and ODI series, South Africa found their form to secure a 12-run win against India in the first women's T20I on Friday. Tazmin Brits and Marizanne Kapp's explosive batting efforts set up a challenging target.
Britt's 81 off 56 balls, complemented by Kapp's aggressive play, led South Africa to an imposing score of 189/4. In response, India started strong with Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma but soon saw a collapse.
Jemimah Rodrigues kept India's hopes alive with an unbeaten 53, but South Africa held their nerve to restrict India to 177/4. The next T20Is will be crucial for India to stay in the series.
