Marizanne Kapp Advocates for More Women's Test Cricket

South African cricketer Marizanne Kapp has called for an increase in women's test cricket to boost the game's standards. Speaking to Reuters, Kapp highlighted the importance of the test format, describing it as the cricket form that requires the most skill.

Since making her test debut in 2014 and scoring 150 against England in 2022, Kapp has participated in just four tests. She lamented the limited opportunities, with only 19 women's test series played since 2010, many being one-off matches primarily involving England and Australia.

Kapp, who plays for Delhi Capitals in the Women's Premier League, noted the benefits of thriving Twenty20 leagues. She believes these leagues offer vital experience but advocates for more international cricket to promote growth, skills, and broader opportunities for women players.

(With inputs from agencies.)