Amelia Campbell Considers Retirement After Olympic Snub

British shot putter Amelia Campbell is considering retirement after being omitted from Britain's Paris Olympics team, despite meeting the selection criteria set by World Athletics. Numerous British athletes met the world ranking criteria but were not selected due to stringent UK Athletics standards.

British shot putter Amelia Campbell is contemplating retirement after being excluded from Britain's Paris Olympics team, despite meeting the selection criteria established by World Athletics.

The 30-year-old, who recently claimed the British title, voiced her frustration in an interview with Reuters. 'I want to retire because there seems to be no point in me mentally and physically pushing myself to these limits, to be let down repeatedly,' said Campbell.

Campbell is among several athletes who met the world ranking criteria but were not selected due to UK Athletics' stringent standards. 'These are my seventh championships that I will have been denied. It's just a joke,' she added.

