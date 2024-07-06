Left Menu

Davide Nicola Appointed New Cagliari Coach

Cagliari has appointed Davide Nicola as their new coach on a two-year deal, with an option for an additional season. Nicola replaces Claudio Ranieri, who retired at 72.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-07-2024 00:09 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 00:09 IST
Davide Nicola Appointed New Cagliari Coach

In a significant move, Cagliari has announced the appointment of Davide Nicola as their new coach on a two-year deal. The Serie A club confirmed the agreement on Friday.

Nicola, 51, who has previously managed Salernitana and Empoli, will be under contract until 30 June 2026, with an option for an additional season.

Hailed as 'meticulous and prepared' by the club, Nicola steps into the role following the retirement of the distinguished Claudio Ranieri at the age of 72.

TRENDING

1
After a strong rally during week, stock market opens in negative territory on Friday

After a strong rally during week, stock market opens in negative territory o...

 India
2
Enhancing India's HFSS Food Ad Regulations: Protecting Children from Unhealthy Marketing
Blog

Enhancing India's HFSS Food Ad Regulations: Protecting Children from Unhealt...

 Global
3
Global Health: Breakthroughs, Setbacks, and Innovations

Global Health: Breakthroughs, Setbacks, and Innovations

 Global
4
Realme Partners with Sony for AI-Enabled 5G Smartphone Breakthrough

Realme Partners with Sony for AI-Enabled 5G Smartphone Breakthrough

 Thailand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024