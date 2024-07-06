Davide Nicola Appointed New Cagliari Coach

In a significant move, Cagliari has announced the appointment of Davide Nicola as their new coach on a two-year deal. The Serie A club confirmed the agreement on Friday.

Nicola, 51, who has previously managed Salernitana and Empoli, will be under contract until 30 June 2026, with an option for an additional season.

Hailed as 'meticulous and prepared' by the club, Nicola steps into the role following the retirement of the distinguished Claudio Ranieri at the age of 72.