Luis Suarez Reflects on Career and Mentors Rising Star Darwin Nunez

Veteran Uruguay striker Luis Suarez, nearing retirement, cherishes his playing moments at the Copa America. With 68 international goals, Suarez primarily plays as a late substitute but remains positive and hopeful. He's mentoring young talent like Darwin Nunez, emphasizing teamwork and the next generation of Uruguayan footballers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-07-2024 12:11 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 12:11 IST
Luis Suarez

As the twilight of his career approaches, veteran Uruguay striker Luis Suarez remains optimistic, relishing every moment he spends on the pitch during the Copa America. Despite primarily playing as a late substitute, the all-time top scorer with 68 international goals embraces his role and focuses on the team's success.

Suarez, speaking to AUF TV, shared his joy: 'I'm enjoying every moment very much. At my age, you appreciate playing whether it's a lot or a little because the flame of football is fading.' He underscores his dedication to the squad, adding, 'Playing or not playing, I'm happy with the part I'm doing and trying to help as much as I can.'

Recalling his glory days, Atletico Madrid's coach, Diego Simeone, once coined a key period in their 2020-21 title race as the 'Luis Suarez zone.' Now, with Uruguay gearing up to face Brazil in a crucial quarter-final clash, Suarez believes in the rising talents like Darwin Nunez, mentoring him to follow in his footsteps and bolster Uruguay's future prospects.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

