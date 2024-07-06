Today's Sports Round-Up: Djokovic, Kraken, and Copa America Highlights

The third round of Wimbledon at the All England Club features top players battling for Grand Slam glory, including Novak Djokovic against Alexei Popyrin. Meanwhile, Alexander Zverev and Daniil Medvedev aim to advance further.

Seattle Kraken signed Eeli Tolvanen to a two-year, $6.95 million contract. Tolvanen achieved career highs last season in assists (25) and points (41).

Canada, under new coach Jesse Marsch, beat Venezuela to move into Copa America semi-finals, defying pre-tournament expectations.

France ended Cristiano Ronaldo's European Championship hopes, beating Portugal 5-3 in penalties. They now face Spain in the semi-finals.

Uruguay coach Marcelo Bielsa urges his team to be aggressive against Brazil in the Copa America quarter-finals. Uruguay topped Group C with three wins and eight goals.

In MLB, the Dodgers rallied to beat the Brewers 8-5, with Will Smith hitting three home runs and Miguel Vargas also homering.

Spain secured a dramatic 2-1 extra-time win over Germany in the Euro 2024 quarter-finals, courtesy of a Mikel Merino header.

Uruguay's striker Luis Suarez, nearing retirement, hopes to savor the final stretch of his career at the Copa America.

Wimbledon saw Carlos Alcaraz stretched, while Jannik Sinner advanced smoothly amid rainy conditions.

The U.S. is investigating 23 Chinese swimmers' doping case from the Tokyo Olympics, with World Aquatics' Brent Nowicki subpoenaed to testify.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)