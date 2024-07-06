Left Menu

Today's Sports Round-Up: Djokovic, Kraken, and Copa America Highlights

The latest sports news covers Novak Djokovic's Wimbledon match, the Seattle Kraken's contract with Eeli Tolvanen, Canada's Copa America progress, France ending Ronaldo's European Championship journey, Uruguay's Copa America game, MLB highlights, Spain's Euro 2024 win, Luis Suarez nearing retirement, updates from Wimbledon, and a Chinese swimmers doping case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-07-2024 13:29 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 13:29 IST
Today's Sports Round-Up: Djokovic, Kraken, and Copa America Highlights
Novak Djokovic

The third round of Wimbledon at the All England Club features top players battling for Grand Slam glory, including Novak Djokovic against Alexei Popyrin. Meanwhile, Alexander Zverev and Daniil Medvedev aim to advance further.

Seattle Kraken signed Eeli Tolvanen to a two-year, $6.95 million contract. Tolvanen achieved career highs last season in assists (25) and points (41).

Canada, under new coach Jesse Marsch, beat Venezuela to move into Copa America semi-finals, defying pre-tournament expectations.

France ended Cristiano Ronaldo's European Championship hopes, beating Portugal 5-3 in penalties. They now face Spain in the semi-finals.

Uruguay coach Marcelo Bielsa urges his team to be aggressive against Brazil in the Copa America quarter-finals. Uruguay topped Group C with three wins and eight goals.

In MLB, the Dodgers rallied to beat the Brewers 8-5, with Will Smith hitting three home runs and Miguel Vargas also homering.

Spain secured a dramatic 2-1 extra-time win over Germany in the Euro 2024 quarter-finals, courtesy of a Mikel Merino header.

Uruguay's striker Luis Suarez, nearing retirement, hopes to savor the final stretch of his career at the Copa America.

Wimbledon saw Carlos Alcaraz stretched, while Jannik Sinner advanced smoothly amid rainy conditions.

The U.S. is investigating 23 Chinese swimmers' doping case from the Tokyo Olympics, with World Aquatics' Brent Nowicki subpoenaed to testify.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Global Health: Breakthroughs, Setbacks, and Innovations

Global Health: Breakthroughs, Setbacks, and Innovations

 Global
2
After a strong rally during week, stock market opens in negative territory on Friday

After a strong rally during week, stock market opens in negative territory o...

 India
3
Enhancing India's HFSS Food Ad Regulations: Protecting Children from Unhealthy Marketing
Blog

Enhancing India's HFSS Food Ad Regulations: Protecting Children from Unhealt...

 Global
4
Realme Partners with Sony for AI-Enabled 5G Smartphone Breakthrough

Realme Partners with Sony for AI-Enabled 5G Smartphone Breakthrough

 Thailand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024