Dramatic Highway Heist: Uruguayan Midfielder Nicolás Fonseca's Truck Stolen
Nicolás Fonseca, an Uruguayan soccer player with Mexico's club Leon, was unharmed during a robbery where his truck was stolen. The incident occurred near the club's facilities in Guanajuato. Authorities are investigating, but the club denies local media reports of Fonseca being kidnapped.
Nicolás Fonseca, the Uruguayan midfielder for Leon's Mexican soccer club, was the victim of a robbery that led to his truck being stolen, the club announced on Friday. Fortunately, the 24-year-old player was unharmed and continues training.
The crime took place on a highway between Leon and Jalisco, near the team's training grounds. Despite media claims that Fonseca had been kidnapped, the club refuted these allegations, urging the public not to believe misinformation.
Leon, a city in the industrial state of Guanajuato known for high homicide rates, has seen escalating violence due to turf conflicts between the Jalisco cartel and local criminal groups. Local and Jalisco authorities are investigating the incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
