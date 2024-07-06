Left Menu

Swiss Star Alisha Lehmann Joins Juventus

Swiss forward Alisha Lehmann has transferred from Aston Villa to Juventus on a three-year contract. Lehmann, a veteran of over 50 appearances for Switzerland, previously played for West Ham United and starred in 58 matches for Villa in the Women's Super League, scoring nine goals. Her boyfriend, Brazilian international Douglas Luiz, also recently joined Juventus from Villa.

Swiss attacker Alisha Lehmann has left Aston Villa to join Juventus on a three-year deal, the Serie A club confirmed on Saturday.

Lehmann, a seasoned player with over 50 appearances for the Swiss national team, has an impressive record. She was a Women's FA Cup finalist with West Ham United and played 58 Women's Super League matches for Aston Villa, netting nine goals during her tenure.

In a related transfer, Lehmann's boyfriend, Brazil international Douglas Luiz, signed for the Juventus men's team from Aston Villa last week.

