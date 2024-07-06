Swiss Star Alisha Lehmann Joins Juventus

Swiss attacker Alisha Lehmann has left Aston Villa to join Juventus on a three-year deal, the Serie A club confirmed on Saturday.

Lehmann, a seasoned player with over 50 appearances for the Swiss national team, has an impressive record. She was a Women's FA Cup finalist with West Ham United and played 58 Women's Super League matches for Aston Villa, netting nine goals during her tenure.

In a related transfer, Lehmann's boyfriend, Brazil international Douglas Luiz, signed for the Juventus men's team from Aston Villa last week.

