India's Top Athletes to Compete at Paris Diamond League 2024

India's Paris Olympics-bound athletes Avinash Sable and Kishore Jena will step onto the global stage this Sunday at the Paris Diamond League 2024, held at Charlety Stadium.

This marks the second Diamond League appearance for javelin thrower Kishore Jena, who previously competed in Doha earlier this year. Jena, an Asian Games silver medallist, will be up against top-tier competitors like Commonwealth Games champion Arshad Nadeem of Pakistan, three-time Diamond League champion Jakub Vadlejch from Czechia, and two-time world champion Anderson Peters of Grenada.

Despite finishing ninth in Doha with a throw of 76.31m, Jena has demonstrated significant improvement, securing fifth place at the Federation Cup and achieving a season-best of 80.84m at the Inter State Championships in Panchkula. His stellar performance at the Asian Games last year earned him an Olympic quota for Paris 2024.

Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra, who defeated Jena at the Hangzhou Asian Games final, will not participate in this event. Avinash Sable, the Asian Games champion in the 3000m steeplechase, will make his first appearance in this year's Diamond League. Sable started his season with a second-place finish at the Portland Track Festival and recently won the Inter State in Panchkula.

Sable set a national record at the Commonwealth Games 2022 and met the Paris 2024 Olympics entry standard last year at the Chorzow Diamond League in Poland. The Paris Diamond League 2024 is the eighth leg in the series, culminating in the finals in Brussels this September.

The Diamond League is a prestigious series organized by World Athletics, where athletes accumulate points to qualify for the finals. Winners in each event secure a Diamond League trophy.

