Left Menu

India's Top Athletes to Compete at Paris Diamond League 2024

Avinash Sable and Kishore Jena, India's Paris Olympics-bound athletes, are set to compete in the Paris Diamond League 2024 at Charlety Stadium. This marks Jena's second Diamond League event. Notable competitors include Commonwealth Games champion Arshad Nadeem. The event serves as an Olympic qualifier.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-07-2024 19:41 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 19:41 IST
India's Top Athletes to Compete at Paris Diamond League 2024
Indian javelin thrower Kishore Jena (Photo: SAI Media/X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

India's Paris Olympics-bound athletes Avinash Sable and Kishore Jena will step onto the global stage this Sunday at the Paris Diamond League 2024, held at Charlety Stadium.

This marks the second Diamond League appearance for javelin thrower Kishore Jena, who previously competed in Doha earlier this year. Jena, an Asian Games silver medallist, will be up against top-tier competitors like Commonwealth Games champion Arshad Nadeem of Pakistan, three-time Diamond League champion Jakub Vadlejch from Czechia, and two-time world champion Anderson Peters of Grenada.

Despite finishing ninth in Doha with a throw of 76.31m, Jena has demonstrated significant improvement, securing fifth place at the Federation Cup and achieving a season-best of 80.84m at the Inter State Championships in Panchkula. His stellar performance at the Asian Games last year earned him an Olympic quota for Paris 2024.

Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra, who defeated Jena at the Hangzhou Asian Games final, will not participate in this event. Avinash Sable, the Asian Games champion in the 3000m steeplechase, will make his first appearance in this year's Diamond League. Sable started his season with a second-place finish at the Portland Track Festival and recently won the Inter State in Panchkula.

Sable set a national record at the Commonwealth Games 2022 and met the Paris 2024 Olympics entry standard last year at the Chorzow Diamond League in Poland. The Paris Diamond League 2024 is the eighth leg in the series, culminating in the finals in Brussels this September.

The Diamond League is a prestigious series organized by World Athletics, where athletes accumulate points to qualify for the finals. Winners in each event secure a Diamond League trophy.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

 Global
2
Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams for Amarnath Yatra

Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams ...

 India
3
Biden's Debate Fallout: GOP Targets Harris Amidst Speculation

Biden's Debate Fallout: GOP Targets Harris Amidst Speculation

 Global
4
Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024