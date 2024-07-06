Left Menu

Biniam Girmay Shines Again: Historic Second Win at Tour de France

Eritrea's Biniam Girmay clinched his second Tour de France victory, prevailing in the eighth stage of the race. Girmay, the first Black African to win a stage in the Tour, surpassed Belgian Jasper Philipsen. Slovenian Tadej Pogacar maintained the overall lead with the yellow jersey.

Updated: 06-07-2024 21:10 IST
Eritrea's Biniam Girmay secured his second Tour de France victory after expertly timing his effort to win the eighth stage, a challenging 183.4-km ride from Semur-en-Auxois on Saturday.

Girmay, who previously made history as the first Black African to win a Tour stage, waited for the perfect moment to overtake Belgian competitor Jasper Philipsen, delivering a crucial win for his Intermarche-Wanty team in the world's premier cycling event. Another Belgian, Arnaud De Lie, finished in third place.

Slovenian cyclist Tadej Pogacar retained his position as the overall leader, continuing to wear the coveted yellow jersey.

