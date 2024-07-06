Left Menu

India Announces Squad for Women's Asia Cup T20 2023

The Women's Selection Committee revealed Team India's squad for the upcoming Women's Asia Cup T20 in Sri Lanka. Harmanpreet Kaur will captain, with Smriti Mandhana as vice-captain. Key games include a clash against Pakistan on July 19 and group stage matches against UAE and Nepal.

India Announces Squad for Women's Asia Cup T20 2023
Team India (Photo: BCCI Women/ X). Image Credit: ANI
The Women's Selection Committee on Saturday unveiled the squad for Team India ahead of the Women's Asia Cup T20, scheduled to be held in Dambulla, Sri Lanka, from July 19. Harmanpreet Kaur will lead the side, while star opener Smriti Mandhana will serve as her deputy.

The ninth edition of the Women's Asia Cup will run from July 19 to 28 in the T20 format. This tournament offers a vital opportunity for Asian teams to experiment and fine-tune their squads ahead of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup later this year.

A highly anticipated match between arch-rivals India and Pakistan is set for July 19. The top two teams from each group will advance to the semi-finals on July 26, with the final slated for July 28. For the first time, the tournament will feature eight teams, one more than the previous edition. Team India will also face UAE on July 21 and Nepal on July 23 during the group stage.

Alongside the primary 15-member squad, India has named four travelling reserves. The squad includes: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (WK), Uma Chetry (WK), Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Dayalan Hemalatha, Asha Sobhana, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil, and Sajana Sajeevan.

Travelling reserves are Shweta Sehrawat, Saika Ishaque, Tanuja Kanwer, and Meghna Singh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

