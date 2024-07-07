Tragic Passing of Egyptian Football Star Ahmed Refaat at 31
Egyptian footballer Ahmed Refaat has tragically passed away at the age of 31 after suffering a heart attack during an Egyptian Premier League match. Despite receiving extensive medical treatment, his health deteriorated, leading to his death. Tributes have been pouring in, including one from Egypt captain Mohamed Salah.
Egyptian footballer Ahmed Refaat, aged 31, has died following a heart attack during an Egyptian Premier League match, his club Modern Sport confirmed on Saturday. The incident occurred on March 11, when Refaat collapsed in the 88th minute of a match against Al-Ittihad Alexandria and was subsequently placed in an intensive care unit.
Refaat, who had been fitted with a pacemaker, was discharged after a month but continued to receive medical treatment. 'Modern Future FC announces the death of Ahmed Refaat, first team and Egyptian national team player, as a result of a serious deterioration in his health,' the club said in a statement.
Despite the medical efforts, Refaat's condition deteriorated, leading to his untimely death. Egyptian national team captain and Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah paid tribute to his late teammate, writing on X, 'May God continue to bless his family and all his loved ones.'
