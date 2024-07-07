India Elects to Bat First in Second T20I Against Zimbabwe; Sai Sudarshan Makes His Debut
India's Shubman Gill chose to bat first against Zimbabwe in the second T20I. Sai Sudarshan replaces Khaleel Ahmed and makes his T20I debut. Zimbabwe aims to leverage evening pitch conditions for bowling.
- Country:
- Zimbabwe
India skipper Shubman Gill opted to bat first after winning the toss against Zimbabwe in the second T20I of the five-match series at Harare Sports Club on Sunday. Left-handed batter Sai Sudarshan will make his T20I debut, replacing left-arm seamer Khaleel Ahmed.
Zimbabwe entered the game with confidence, having defeated India in the first T20I on Saturday thanks to stellar bowling. Gill noted the favorable batting conditions, saying, 'Going to bat first, same wicket like yesterday. The best opportunity for us to bat. Looks dry, it's a nice sunny day. Need to improve our batting, Sudarshan comes in for Khaleel.'
Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza agreed with the decision to bowl first, noting evening conditions. 'Looks like a summer wicket, the pitch will get better. We wanted to bowl first anyway. The changing room is relaxed and happy. Taking one game at a time, we are here for a reason, will try to get our job done,' he added.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Dhurv Jurel named as second wicket-keeper in 15-member squad along with Sanju Samson for Zimbabwe tour, starting July 6.
Abhishek Sharma, Riyan Parag, Mayank Yadav likely to get India call-ups for Zimbabwe T20I series: Sources
Opening batter Shubhman Gill named captain of Indian squad for Zimbabwe tour.
Shubman Gill to lead India in T20I series against Zimbabwe; Parag, Abhishek Sharma get maiden call-ups
Shivam Dube Steps In for Injured Nitish Reddy in India's T20 Squad for Zimbabwe Tour