Left Menu

Tony Munyonga's Heroics Lead Zimbabwe to T20 Victory Over Ireland

Tony Munyonga's unbeaten 43 propelled Zimbabwe to a narrow three-wicket win against Ireland in the second T20 international in Harare. Despite threatening skies and early setbacks, Munyonga's performance led Zimbabwe to chase down 137-8, taking a 1-0 series lead with one game remaining.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Harare | Updated: 23-02-2025 21:23 IST | Created: 23-02-2025 21:23 IST
Tony Munyonga's Heroics Lead Zimbabwe to T20 Victory Over Ireland
  • Country:
  • Zimbabwe

Tony Munyonga delivered an outstanding performance, scoring an unbeaten 43 runs, to guide Zimbabwe to a thrilling three-wicket win against Ireland in the second Twenty20 international at Harare Sports Club.

After the first game was washed out by rain, Zimbabwe seized a 1-0 series lead despite overcast conditions threatening Sunday's match.

Ireland, sent into bat, registered 137-8 in 20 overs, highlighted by Lorcan Tucker's 46. Trevor Gwandu shone for Zimbabwe, taking three wickets for 24 runs. Craig Young's four wickets troubled Zimbabwe early on, but Munyonga's crucial innings saw them home, scoring 141-7 with four balls to spare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bivol Triumphs in Thrilling Rematch, Sets Stage for Third Showdown

Bivol Triumphs in Thrilling Rematch, Sets Stage for Third Showdown

 Global
2
Trudeau and Trump Unite on Global Issues

Trudeau and Trump Unite on Global Issues

 Global
3
Israel Delays Palestinian Prisoner Release Amid Hostage Swap Controversy

Israel Delays Palestinian Prisoner Release Amid Hostage Swap Controversy

 Global
4
European Leaders Rally to Secure U.S. Support Amid Ukraine Crisis

European Leaders Rally to Secure U.S. Support Amid Ukraine Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Macroeconomic Shocks of Natural Disasters: Lessons for Resilience and Recovery

Smarter Mango Sorting: AI Enhances Ripeness Detection for Farmers and Exporters

EU Enlargement’s Economic Impact: 20 Years of Growth and Regional Benefits

Building Roads, Reducing Violence? The Role of Infrastructure in the DRC’s Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025