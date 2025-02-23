Tony Munyonga's Heroics Lead Zimbabwe to T20 Victory Over Ireland

Tony Munyonga delivered an outstanding performance, scoring an unbeaten 43 runs, to guide Zimbabwe to a thrilling three-wicket win against Ireland in the second Twenty20 international at Harare Sports Club.

After the first game was washed out by rain, Zimbabwe seized a 1-0 series lead despite overcast conditions threatening Sunday's match.

Ireland, sent into bat, registered 137-8 in 20 overs, highlighted by Lorcan Tucker's 46. Trevor Gwandu shone for Zimbabwe, taking three wickets for 24 runs. Craig Young's four wickets troubled Zimbabwe early on, but Munyonga's crucial innings saw them home, scoring 141-7 with four balls to spare.

(With inputs from agencies.)