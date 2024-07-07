Left Menu

PCB Allocates 17 Billion Rupees for Stadium Upgradation Ahead of ICC Champions Trophy

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has approved a 17 billion rupee budget for upgrading stadiums in Karachi, Lahore, and Rawalpindi before the ICC Champions Trophy. An additional 240 million rupees have been allocated for women's cricket, marking a significant increase from last year's budget. The upgrades aim to enhance facilities and improve cricket infrastructure.

In a significant move, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has allocated approximately 17 billion rupees for the upgradation of its stadiums in Karachi, Lahore, and Rawalpindi ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy.

The funds, approved by PCB's Board of Governors (BOG) in Lahore on Saturday, also include 240 million rupees for women's cricket, a substantial increase from the previous 70 million rupees.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi announced that the Champions Trophy would be held entirely in Pakistan, with further discussions to occur at the ICC's annual board meeting in Colombo later this month.

The BOG meeting primarily focused on approving the PCB budget for 2024-25, during which Pakistan is set to host Bangladesh, England, and West Indies, and partake in a tri-series before the Champions Trophy. The team will also tour Australia, South Africa, and Zimbabwe.

Naqvi informed the BOG members that the upgradation work had already begun, aiming to turn the stadiums into A-class venues.

The BOG greenlit nearly 13 billion rupees from development funds for the stadium work and another 4.5 billion rupees for organizing the domestic season.

Additionally, the BOG was briefed on the board's decision to increase the central contract fees and salaries for women's cricketers and domestic players.

''The budget has been increased to elevate the competition level and improve structures in both domestic and women's cricket,'' Naqvi told the BOG.

