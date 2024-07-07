Dramatic 7th Day at Wimbledon: Key Retirements and Rain Delays
The seventh day of Wimbledon saw Madison Keys retire due to injury during a match against Jasmine Paolini, allowing Paolini to advance to the quarter-finals for the first time. Rain delays also impacted the schedule, affecting matches on Court Two and outer courts before play commenced at 1100 GMT.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
The seventh day at Wimbledon provided both drama and delays. Twice-quarterfinalist Madison Keys was compelled to retire after sustaining an injury, while locked in a close battle against Jasmine Paolini. Paolini, who reached the French Open finals, made it to her first-ever Wimbledon quarter-final.
Earlier in the day, proceedings were affected by rain, causing delays on Court Two and the outer courts. Organizers held off play, with matches starting later than planned, at around 1100 GMT.
The order of play was tightly packed, featuring stars like Carlos Alcaraz, Emma Raducanu, and Coco Gauff, making it a highly anticipated day for tennis fans despite the early disruptions.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Daniil Medvedev's Flawless Wimbledon Start: Aces and Smiles on Court One
Wimbledon 2023 Day 5: Rain Delays and Thrilling Victories
Dramatic Upsets and Rain Delays Mark Day Five at Wimbledon
Action-Packed Day 5 at Wimbledon Despite Rain Delays
Jasmine Paolini Advances to Wimbledon Quarter-Finals Amid Madison Keys’ Heartbreaking Exit