Dramatic 7th Day at Wimbledon: Key Retirements and Rain Delays

The seventh day at Wimbledon provided both drama and delays. Twice-quarterfinalist Madison Keys was compelled to retire after sustaining an injury, while locked in a close battle against Jasmine Paolini. Paolini, who reached the French Open finals, made it to her first-ever Wimbledon quarter-final.

Earlier in the day, proceedings were affected by rain, causing delays on Court Two and the outer courts. Organizers held off play, with matches starting later than planned, at around 1100 GMT.

The order of play was tightly packed, featuring stars like Carlos Alcaraz, Emma Raducanu, and Coco Gauff, making it a highly anticipated day for tennis fans despite the early disruptions.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)