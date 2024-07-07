Left Menu

Abhishek Sharma's Century Powers India to Emphatic Win Over Zimbabwe

Abhishek Sharma's rapid century and strong bowling performances led India to a commanding 100-run victory over Zimbabwe, leveling the T20 series 1-1. Despite a fierce effort from Wessly Madhevere, Zimbabwe fell short, being bowled out for 135.

Updated: 07-07-2024 20:29 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 20:29 IST
Abhishek Sharma's Century Powers India to Emphatic Win Over Zimbabwe
Indian cricket team celebrate after beating Zimbabwe in second T20I in Harare (Image: BCCI/X). Image Credit: ANI
  Zimbabwe
  • Zimbabwe

In a thrilling contest at the Harare Sports Club, Abhishek Sharma's scintillating century propelled the Shubman Gill-led Indian team to a resounding 100-run victory over Zimbabwe in the second T20I, leveling the five-match series at 1-1.

Opting to bat first, India posted a formidable 234/2 with Sharma smashing his maiden T20I century off just 46 balls. The 23-year-old southpaw's innings was supported by Ruturaj Gaikwad's unbeaten 77 and Rinku Singh's explosive 48 not out. Zimbabwe's chase crumbled early, with Indian bowlers Mukesh Kumar and Avesh Khan delivering key breakthroughs. Despite a valiant 43 from Wessly Madhevere, Zimbabwe was bowled out for 135.

Mukesh and Avesh scalped three wickets each, while Ravi Bishnoi and Washington Sundar chipped in with two and one wicket respectively, ensuring India's dominant win and setting up an exciting remainder of the series.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

