Jasmine Paolini Reaches Wimbledon Quarter-Finals Amid Emotional Madison Keys Exit

French Open runner-up Jasmine Paolini reached the Wimbledon quarter-finals for the first time on Sunday following a dramatic withdrawal by Madison Keys. Keys, visibly distraught, was forced to exit the match at 5-5 in the third set due to a suspected groin injury.

Under a closed Court One roof, Keys looked poised for victory, leading 5-2 in the deciding set before an injury halted her momentum. The 12th seed called for a medical time out and returned with heavy strapping on her left thigh. Despite her determination, Keys couldn't sustain her performance and eventually tearfully conceded.

Paolini, who had launched a comeback from 5-1 down in the second set, saw the match end at 6-3 6-7(6) 5-5 in her favor. This victory made her the fifth Italian woman to reach the Wimbledon quarter-finals in the professional era. Next, she will face either Coco Gauff or Emma Navarro.

