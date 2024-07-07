Jasmine Paolini Reaches Wimbledon Quarter-Finals Amid Emotional Madison Keys Exit
French Open runner-up Jasmine Paolini advanced to her first Wimbledon quarter-finals after Madison Keys withdrew due to a suspected groin injury at 5-5 in the third set. Paolini made a significant comeback from 5-1 down in the second set. This marks Paolini's historic achievement at Wimbledon.
French Open runner-up Jasmine Paolini reached the Wimbledon quarter-finals for the first time on Sunday following a dramatic withdrawal by Madison Keys. Keys, visibly distraught, was forced to exit the match at 5-5 in the third set due to a suspected groin injury.
Under a closed Court One roof, Keys looked poised for victory, leading 5-2 in the deciding set before an injury halted her momentum. The 12th seed called for a medical time out and returned with heavy strapping on her left thigh. Despite her determination, Keys couldn't sustain her performance and eventually tearfully conceded.
Paolini, who had launched a comeback from 5-1 down in the second set, saw the match end at 6-3 6-7(6) 5-5 in her favor. This victory made her the fifth Italian woman to reach the Wimbledon quarter-finals in the professional era. Next, she will face either Coco Gauff or Emma Navarro.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Venezuela's Dramatic Comeback Stuns Ecuador in Copa America
Venezuela's Thrilling 2-1 Comeback Victory Over Ecuador
Venezuela's Comeback Triumph Over Ecuador in Copa America
Sha'Carri Richardson's Remarkable Comeback: From Disappointment to Triumph
From Cat-Inspired Comebacks to Football's Failing Oracles