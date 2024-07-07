Left Menu

Anthony Turgis Triumphs in Tour de France Stage 9

France's Anthony Turgis claimed victory in the ninth stage of the Tour de France, a 199-km route in Troyes. Slovenian Tadej Pogacar maintained his overall lead, while Briton Tom Pidcock finished second and Canadian Derek Gee secured third place.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2024 21:31 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 21:31 IST
France's Anthony Turgis won the ninth stage of the Tour de France on Sunday, completing a 199-km ride that began and ended in Troyes. The race was keenly contested, but Turgis emerged victorious by a narrow margin.

Slovenian Tadej Pogacar retained the overall leader's yellow jersey, showcasing his strong performance throughout the race. Pogacar continues to look formidable as the Tour progresses.

Briton Tom Pidcock finished in second place, demonstrating his competitive spirit, while Canadian Derek Gee rounded out the top three with a solid performance.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

