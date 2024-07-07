Carlos Alcaraz Digs Deep to Reach Wimbledon Quarter-Finals

Wimbledon's reigning champion Carlos Alcaraz was tested to his limits once again but managed to outlast Ugo Humbert to secure a quarter-final spot on Sunday. The third seed triumphed 6-3, 6-4, 1-6, 7-5, showcasing resilience and determination against his French opponent.

Alcaraz, who struggled previously against Frances Tiafoe, was nearly pushed into a five-setter but managed to avoid it. Torrential rain forced players under the Centre Court roof, yet Alcaraz stormed through the opening set after an early service break.

Humbert's aggressive returns initially put Alcaraz on the back foot, but the champion adapted, saving crucial break points in the fourth set and clinching the victory with a forehand winner and strategic serves.

