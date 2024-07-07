Left Menu

Paolini Triumphs as Keys Succumbs to Injury in Wimbledon Thriller

Madison Keys was on the brink of securing her spot in the Wimbledon quarter-finals when injury struck, allowing Jasmine Paolini to stage a dramatic comeback. Paolini, who had never won a match at Wimbledon until this week, moves on after a hard-fought victory against a tearful Keys.

Serving at 5-2 up and deuce in the deciding set, Madison Keys was just two points away from reaching the Wimbledon quarter-finals for the second consecutive year. However, French Open runner-up Jasmine Paolini staged an incredible comeback, breaking back to leave the American 12th seed clutching a painful groin.

Moments later, a heartbroken Keys succumbed to the injury, leaving her in floods of tears. She limped to the net to embrace Paolini, conceding a 6-3 6-7(6) 5-5 defeat. Paolini, hailing from Tuscany, expressed empathy and hoped for Keys' swift recovery, acknowledging the hard-fought nature of the match.

Despite being considered the favourite, Keys couldn't capitalize on her initial lead. Paolini's victory marks her as the fifth Italian woman to reach the Wimbledon quarter-finals in the professional era. She will next face either U.S. Open champion Coco Gauff or American 19th seed Emma Navarro.

