Lulu Sun Stuns Raducanu at Wimbledon

Lulu Sun, ranked 123rd, defeated Britain’s Emma Raducanu in a surprising and emphatic Wimbledon match, advancing to the quarter-finals. Sun's impressive performance demonstrated her composure and bravery. Despite Raducanu's prior victories, she fell short under the high energy of Sun, whose relentless intensity sealed the win.

Updated: 08-07-2024 01:51 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 01:51 IST
In a stunning Wimbledon upset, Lulu Sun, the 123rd-ranked qualifier, delivered a harsh reality check to Emma Raducanu, ending British hopes at the Grand Slam. Sun's impressive 6-2 5-7 6-2 triumph showcased her ice-cool composure and unyielding bravery on Centre Court.

Raducanu, well aware of the potential dangers qualifiers pose, appeared sluggish compared to Sun's high-energy play. Despite flashes of brilliance, Raducanu's lack of sustained pressure allowed Sun to dominate the match.

The victory propels Sun into the quarter-finals against Croatia's Donna Vekic. Sun's remarkable performance has quickly put future opponents on notice.

