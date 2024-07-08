Lulu Sun Stuns Raducanu at Wimbledon

In a stunning Wimbledon upset, Lulu Sun, the 123rd-ranked qualifier, delivered a harsh reality check to Emma Raducanu, ending British hopes at the Grand Slam. Sun's impressive 6-2 5-7 6-2 triumph showcased her ice-cool composure and unyielding bravery on Centre Court.

Raducanu, well aware of the potential dangers qualifiers pose, appeared sluggish compared to Sun's high-energy play. Despite flashes of brilliance, Raducanu's lack of sustained pressure allowed Sun to dominate the match.

The victory propels Sun into the quarter-finals against Croatia's Donna Vekic. Sun's remarkable performance has quickly put future opponents on notice.

