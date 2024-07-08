Left Menu

Thrilling Recap: British Formula One Grand Prix at Silverstone

The British Formula One Grand Prix at Silverstone delivered intense racing action with Lewis Hamilton securing his 104th career win. Max Verstappen displayed strong performance, securing second while Norris of McLaren impressed with a third-place finish. Teams faced challenges with weather and strategy, influencing their standings significantly.

Updated: 08-07-2024 02:27 IST
The British Formula One Grand Prix at Silverstone was a thrilling spectacle, showcasing the fierce competition among the teams. Lewis Hamilton clinched his 104th career victory, marking a significant milestone. His triumph, the first in 945 days, also etched his name in F1 history as the first driver to win across 16 different seasons.

Max Verstappen started fourth but made strategic moves to secure second place, extending his championship lead. Despite starting from the pit lane, his teammate Sergio Perez struggled and finished 17th. Meanwhile, McLaren's Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri displayed commendable performance, ensuring McLaren scored more points than any other team in this race.

The race also saw highs and lows for other teams. Ferrari's Sainz and Leclerc had mixed outcomes, and Mercedes faced a setback with Russell's retirement. Aston Martin, RB, and Haas had drivers making significant placements, while Alpine and Williams confronted technical issues and strategic missteps that hindered their performance. With half the season still to go, the championship battle remains intense.

