Left Menu

India Levels Series with Dominant Win Over Zimbabwe in Second T20I

India, led by Shubman Gill, bounced back to level the five-match T20I series against Zimbabwe with a resounding 100-run victory. Key performances included Abhishek Sharma's blistering century and disciplined bowling from Avesh Khan and Mukesh Kumar, who each secured three wickets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2024 08:03 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 08:03 IST
India Levels Series with Dominant Win Over Zimbabwe in Second T20I
Shubman Gill (Photo: BCCI/X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Zimbabwe

In a dominant performance, India secured a 100-run victory over Zimbabwe in the second T20I at the Harare Sports Club on Sunday, leveling the five-match series at 1-1. India's captain Shubman Gill expressed satisfaction with the team's return to form.

The match saw standout performances from batsmen Abhishek Sharma and Ruturaj Gaikwad, who notched up a partnership of 137 runs in just 76 balls. Sharma's century and Gaikwad's unbeaten 77 runs set the foundation for India's imposing total of 234/2 in 20 overs.

Zimbabwe, in response, managed only 134 runs, with Wessly Madhevere top-scoring with 43. Indian bowlers Avesh Khan and Mukesh Kumar took three wickets each, ensuring the comprehensive win for the visitors. Additional contributions came from Ravi Bishnoi and Washington Sundar, who claimed two and one wicket respectively.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
2
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan
3
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
4
Canadian Woman Charged with Terrorism Offenses After Return from Syria

Canadian Woman Charged with Terrorism Offenses After Return from Syria

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Continuous Welfare Monitoring in Zimbabwe: Insights from High-Frequency COVID-19 Surveys

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024