India Levels Series with Dominant Win Over Zimbabwe in Second T20I

In a dominant performance, India secured a 100-run victory over Zimbabwe in the second T20I at the Harare Sports Club on Sunday, leveling the five-match series at 1-1. India's captain Shubman Gill expressed satisfaction with the team's return to form.

The match saw standout performances from batsmen Abhishek Sharma and Ruturaj Gaikwad, who notched up a partnership of 137 runs in just 76 balls. Sharma's century and Gaikwad's unbeaten 77 runs set the foundation for India's imposing total of 234/2 in 20 overs.

Zimbabwe, in response, managed only 134 runs, with Wessly Madhevere top-scoring with 43. Indian bowlers Avesh Khan and Mukesh Kumar took three wickets each, ensuring the comprehensive win for the visitors. Additional contributions came from Ravi Bishnoi and Washington Sundar, who claimed two and one wicket respectively.

