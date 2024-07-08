Left Menu

Sharath Kamal Eyes Fifth Olympics, Believes 'Best is Yet to Come'

Achanta Sharath Kamal is set for his fifth Olympic appearance in Paris and believes his best is yet to come. The 41-year-old Indian table tennis player has achieved significant milestones, including three gold medals at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games. He aims for a podium finish at the upcoming Olympics.

Updated: 08-07-2024 20:38 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 20:38 IST
Achanta Sharath Kamal is gearing up for his fifth Olympic appearance in Paris, firmly believing that his 'best is yet to come.' The 41-year-old Indian table tennis player has consistently scaled new heights, winning three gold medals, including one in men's singles, at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games in 2022.

Despite not medaling at last year's Asian Games in Hangzhou, Sharath played a crucial role in securing a historic Olympic quota for the Indian men's team through their performance at the World Table Tennis Championships in Busan in February.

Sharath, who began his Olympic journey at Athens in 2004, dreams of a podium finish. He recently reunited with coach Massimo Costantini and has undergone rigorous training, including genetic and bone density tests, to optimize his performance through sports science.

