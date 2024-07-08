Indian Women's Team Prepares for High-Stakes Showdown Against Myanmar

The Indian senior women's football team arrived in Yangon, Myanmar, on Sunday night for two friendlies against the hosts, scheduled to kick off on July 9 at the Thuwunna Stadium. This marks India's second consecutive FIFA women's international match window against a higher-ranked opponent, with Myanmar sitting at 54th in the world rankings while India is at 67th. In their previous window, the Blue Tigresses faced Uzbekistan, ranked 48th, suffering a 0-3 loss and a 0-0 draw.

Head coach Langam Chaoba Devi expressed optimism about the upcoming clash. 'Myanmar are a good side and we are ready to face them. It's going to be a high-intensity encounter. We don't need to play a defensive game; we can play attacking football, and my girls are perfectly capable of doing so,' Devi said in an AIFF release. The Indian squad, down to 23 players from an initial 29, has been training since June 26 at the AIFF National Centre of Excellence in Kolkata.

Team captain Loitongbam Ashalata Devi shared insights on their preparation and past experiences. 'The camp went well despite some injuries. We learned a lot from our last two games against Uzbekistan. Playing more aggressively improved our performance,' she noted. India, winless in five meetings with Myanmar, aims for a breakthrough in this series.

Reflecting on past encounters and upcoming challenges, Ashalata stated, 'We know Myanmar's mobility and physical strength well. Their game style has changed significantly, incorporating more young players which brings energy on the pitch. Our balanced mix of senior and young players makes me confident about a successful tour.' She also noted Myanmar's recent inactivity since their group-stage exit from the Asian Games last September could be an advantage.

Coach Chaoba emphasized the learning opportunity these matches present. 'Facing higher-ranked opponents lets us adapt and refine our strategies. We closely observed Myanmar's play against Korea Republic and the Philippines. Physically, they are similar to us but are technically adept. We are prepared to match them,' she said. The team looks forward to leveraging these friendlies for growth and tactical advancements, gaining valuable experience irrespective of the outcomes.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)