Keegan Bradley Named U.S. Captain for 2025 Ryder Cup

Keegan Bradley has been appointed as the U.S. captain for the 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black in New York. He replaces Zach Johnson, who faced criticism after the last event. While Tiger Woods was also considered, he cited time constraints as a barrier to accepting the role.

Keegan Bradley has been selected as the U.S. captain for the 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black in New York, the PGA of America announced on Monday. The organization also considered Tiger Woods for the position, but he was unable to commit the necessary time due to other obligations.

Bradley succeeds Zach Johnson, who faced considerable criticism following the last Ryder Cup, where the U.S. team was defeated by Europe. 'We are confident that with Keegan at the helm, the 2025 U.S. Ryder Cup Team will compete at Bethpage with the same confidence and determination that has defined his career,' said PGA of America President John Lindert.

Tiger Woods, who has won at Bethpage Black before, was a favorite for the captaincy but cited his busy schedule, including other business ventures and involvement in the PGA Tour's peace negotiations with LIV Golf, as reasons for stepping aside. Bradley, with six PGA Tour wins, was overlooked for the 2023 squad despite his strong performances. His passion for the Ryder Cup makes him eager to prepare for the 2025 event.

