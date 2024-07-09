Left Menu

Djokovic's Quarter-Final Triumph Shadowed by On-Court Clash with Fans

Novak Djokovic displayed top form during his Wimbledon match against Holger Rune, securing a quarter-final spot. Despite his victory, Djokovic criticized some fans for disrespectful behavior. This win marks his 15th Wimbledon quarter-final, and he aims to become the first to win 25 Grand Slam titles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2024 02:24 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 02:24 IST
Djokovic's Quarter-Final Triumph Shadowed by On-Court Clash with Fans
Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic produced a stellar performance at this year's Wimbledon, defeating Denmark's Holger Rune 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 to secure a quarter-final berth on Monday. The 37-year-old Serbian began the match by winning the first 12 points and remained dominant throughout, despite a minor hiccup in the second set. This achievement places Djokovic in his 15th Wimbledon quarter-final.

However, the seven-time champion had a tense exchange with some spectators, criticizing them for their disrespectful behavior. Responding to cheers of 'Ruuune!' during the match, Djokovic said, 'To all those people that have chosen to disrespect the player, in this case me, have a good night!' He further expressed his frustration in the post-match interview, highlighting the need for respectful conduct from the audience.

Despite the controversy, Djokovic's performance was impressive, showcasing his fitness and dismissing any worries about his knee post-surgery. He controlled the game effectively and dispelled any threat as he encountered Rune's brief resurgence in the second set. Djokovic now prepares to face Alex De Minaur in his record-extending 60th Grand Slam quarter-final on Wednesday, aiming to secure his 25th Grand Slam title.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

