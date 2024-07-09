Djokovic's Fiery Wimbledon Rant Steals Spotlight Amid Thrilling Matches

Novak Djokovic expressed his frustration with Wimbledon fans after his dominant win against Holger Rune, accusing them of disrespect during a notable post-match interview. The emotional outburst overshadowed his otherwise stellar performance on Centre Court.

Despite facing chants for his opponent, Djokovic responded defiantly, emphasizing his long experience in tennis. "I know how it works," he asserted.

In a day of high-stakes matches, Alexander Zverev, struggling with a knee injury, fell to Taylor Fritz in a grueling five-set match. The intense competition highlighted the resilience of the athletes in this year's tournament.

