Borussia Dortmund Signs Waldemar Anton, Stuttgart Searches for New Captain

Borussia Dortmund has made Germany defender Waldemar Anton its first offseason signing, leaving Stuttgart without a captain for its return to Europe's top-level competition. Anton joins Dortmund on a four-year contract, aiming to bolster their defense alongside Nico Schlotterbeck after Mats Hummels' departure. Stuttgart faces significant changes ahead of the new season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dortmund | Updated: 09-07-2024 09:36 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 09:36 IST
Champions League runner-up Borussia Dortmund has secured Germany defender Waldemar Anton as its first signing of the offseason, necessitating Stuttgart to find a new captain for their European campaign next season.

Anton played nearly every Bundesliga game for Stuttgart last season, contributing to their impressive second-place finish behind champions Bayer Leverkusen. His performance earned him a spot in Germany's squad for Euro 2024, appearing in two matches as the host nation reached the quarterfinals.

"I wasn't originally planning to change clubs, but then came Borussia Dortmund," Anton stated. "A top club that had just been in the Champions League final. That shows the potential in this club." Born in Uzbekistan, Anton is expected to form a defensive partnership with Nico Schlotterbeck following Mats Hummels' exit.

Anton has signed a four-year contract with Dortmund for an undisclosed fee after a four-year stint at Stuttgart. He had extended his contract with Stuttgart until 2027 in January and captained the team after Wataru Endo's move to Liverpool.

Stuttgart, which last appeared in the Champions League in the 2009-2010 season, will begin the next season without both starting central defenders from last year, following Hiroki Ito's transfer to Bayern Munich. Additionally, forwards Serhou Guirassy and Chris Führich have been linked with potential transfers.

