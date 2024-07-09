Telangana CM Honors Cricketer Mohammed Siraj with Plot and Government Job
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has announced a residential plot and a government job for cricketer Mohammed Siraj in recognition of his stellar performance in international cricket. Siraj recently returned to Hyderabad after India's T20 World Cup victory and paid a courtesy call to the Chief Minister.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 09-07-2024 18:09 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 18:09 IST
- Country:
- India
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has honored Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj by announcing a residential plot and a government job as a reward for his outstanding contributions to cricket.
Siraj, who recently returned to Hyderabad after India's T20 World Cup triumph, met with CM Reddy, who felicitated him and applauded his superb international cricket performance.
According to an official release, the Chief Minister has directed officials to identify a suitable residential plot in Hyderabad or nearby areas and to provide Siraj with a government job.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Chris Jordan Shines with Hat-Trick in T20 World Cup Victory
Exciting Monday Sports Lineup: Cricket and Football Extravaganza
Rain Interrupts South Africa's Tense Chase in Must-Win T20 World Cup Clash
Rain Halts South Africa vs. West Indies Clash in Crucial T20 World Cup Match
South Africa Clinches Thriller Against West Indies to Reach T20 World Cup Semi-Finals