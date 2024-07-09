Telangana CM Honors Cricketer Mohammed Siraj with Plot and Government Job

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has honored Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj by announcing a residential plot and a government job as a reward for his outstanding contributions to cricket.

Siraj, who recently returned to Hyderabad after India's T20 World Cup triumph, met with CM Reddy, who felicitated him and applauded his superb international cricket performance.

According to an official release, the Chief Minister has directed officials to identify a suitable residential plot in Hyderabad or nearby areas and to provide Siraj with a government job.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)