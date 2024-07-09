Left Menu

Telangana CM Honors Cricketer Mohammed Siraj with Plot and Government Job

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has announced a residential plot and a government job for cricketer Mohammed Siraj in recognition of his stellar performance in international cricket. Siraj recently returned to Hyderabad after India's T20 World Cup victory and paid a courtesy call to the Chief Minister.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 09-07-2024 18:09 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 18:09 IST
Telangana CM Honors Cricketer Mohammed Siraj with Plot and Government Job
Mohammed Siraj
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has honored Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj by announcing a residential plot and a government job as a reward for his outstanding contributions to cricket.

Siraj, who recently returned to Hyderabad after India's T20 World Cup triumph, met with CM Reddy, who felicitated him and applauded his superb international cricket performance.

According to an official release, the Chief Minister has directed officials to identify a suitable residential plot in Hyderabad or nearby areas and to provide Siraj with a government job.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

 India
3
Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

 India
4
Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024