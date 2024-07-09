Left Menu

Paulo Fonseca Takes on AC Milan Challenge with Pride and Vision

New AC Milan coach Paulo Fonseca acknowledges the significant challenge ahead as he takes over one of football's most historic clubs. The Portuguese manager, succeeding Stefano Pioli, stresses the importance of creating a passionate, young, and ambitious team to win over fans and achieve success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2024 23:29 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 23:29 IST
Paulo Fonseca Takes on AC Milan Challenge with Pride and Vision

New AC Milan coach Paulo Fonseca does not underestimate the scale of the challenge he is taking on at one of the most historic clubs in world football but said he was proud to be in the hotseat.

The 51-year-old Portuguese took over as manager of Milan in June, following Stefano Pioli's departure. It is his second stint in Italy after a two-year spell at AS Roma ended in 2021.

The 19-time Italian champions finished in second place last season but were far behind champions Inter Milan and had a lacklustre run in the Champions League and the domestic cups. "As coach of Milan, I feel great responsibility, but also great pride," he told Milan TV on Tuesday.

"When you arrive at a club like Milan, there is the responsibility to defend a side with history known all over the world." Fonseca emphasised his intention to trust young players. "For me, age is not a factor. If players have the courage and quality to perform, I will field them," he said.

However, the coach knows he will have to win over a passionate fanbase with a positive brand of football. "We coaches have an obligation to people who love football, which is not just to win, but to have a 'form' that gets them passionate," he said.

"We must create a spectacle and to do that we need courage, for those we work with to have courage and experience football with joy. "I think it's fundamental we create a strong sense of identity within the team, which allows us to have quality in our play and ambition to win every game," he added.

Milan begin the new Serie A campaign at home against Torino on Aug. 17.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

 Global
2
Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

 New Zealand
3
Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

 Global
4
Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024